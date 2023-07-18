ADNOC to Launch First High-Speed Hydrogen Refueling Station in the Middle East

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 luglio 2023)is an early mover in the production of clean, and theunder development in Masdar City will support the UAE NationalStrategy Toyota and Al Futtaim Motors to provide-powered vehicles to test thehas allocated $15 billion to new energies and decarbonization technologies to reduce its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030 and enable its Net Zero by 2050 ambition ABU DHABI, UAE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/, today announced that it has begun construction on the's...