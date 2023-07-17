Westport to Issue Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT) announces it will release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the Financial Results and other corporate developments will be held on Wednesday August 9, 2023. Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)Dial-in: 1-416-764-8688 or toll-free at 1-888-390-0546Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com To join the conference call without operator assistance, callers may register ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
