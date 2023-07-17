Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCIAO BARBIE! I GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI ISPIRATI AL FILMTrust: soluzioni per lavorare durante il periodo estivoIL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Ultime Blog

We’re the Millers la commedia del 2013 è uno dei film più popolari di Netflix (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) Ora che l’amata commedia Ted Lasso è finita, i fan stanno cercando di ottenere la loro dose di Jason Sudeikis guardando We’re the Millers su Netflix. Questo film del 2013, che è praticamente un incontro tra Breaking Bad e National Lampoon’s Vacation, segue un irresponsabile spacciatore di marijuana che forma una finta famiglia con i suoi vicini sfortunati per poter contrabbandare un carico di droga attraverso il confine messicano e pagare il suo capo. We’re the Millers può aver diviso la critica quando è stato presentato una decina di anni fa, ma questo film preferito dai fan è comunque arrivato fino al n. 3 della classifica dei 10 migliori film di Netflix della settimana. Questo dimostra che ...
