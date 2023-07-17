TrinaTracker updates its bankability report with Vanguard 1P by DNV (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TrinaTracker, a smart solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. has received the "report on Technology Review of Single-axis Tracking System: Vanguard-1P" issued by DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider. This is second report TrinaTracker obtained from DNV since 2021, indicating Trina Tracker's whole product line has all been independently reviewed by DNV. Vanguard 1P (one-in-portrait single-axis tracking system) is the flagship product of TrinaTracker, and is compatible with latest bifacial ultra-high power modules. The product combines state-of-the-art hardware and industry-leading software, to offer lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) solutions to EPCs and project owners. In ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TrinaTracker updates its bankability report with Vanguard 1P by DNV
CHANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a smart solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. has received the 'Report
