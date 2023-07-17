IL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Attacco notturno al ponte di Kerch: Tensione crescente tra Russia e ...Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Ultime Blog

TrinaTracker updates its bankability report with Vanguard 1P by DNV (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TrinaTracker, a smart solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. has received the "report on Technology Review of Single-axis Tracking System: Vanguard-1P" issued by DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider. This is second report TrinaTracker obtained from DNV since 2021, indicating Trina Tracker's whole product line has all been independently reviewed by DNV. Vanguard 1P (one-in-portrait single-axis tracking system) is the flagship product of TrinaTracker, and is compatible with latest bifacial ultra-high power modules. The product combines state-of-the-art hardware and industry-leading software, to offer lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) solutions to EPCs and project owners. In ...
