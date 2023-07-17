AVAKA R3: L'Essenza dell'Eleganza e dell'Efficienza per la Tua Vita ...Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCIAO BARBIE! I GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI ISPIRATI AL FILMTrust: soluzioni per lavorare durante il periodo estivoIL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareUltime Blog

The Plane | stasera su Sky Cinema il film con Gerard Butler

The Plane

The Plane, stasera su Sky Cinema il film con Gerard Butler (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) The Place arriva stasera su Sky Cinema. Il film con Gerard Butler sarà mostrato su Sky Cinema Uno alle 21:15 e su NOW nell’ambito della Sky Cinema Collection – Gerard Butler Mania. Si tratta di un adrenalinico film d’azione con protagonista Gerard Butler nei panni di un comandante di volo che deve effettuare un atterraggio di emergenza in uno dei luoghi più pericolosi della Terra. Il film sarà disponibile on demand – sempre su Sky – anche in 4K. Di seguito la sinossi di The Place: “Durante una violenta tempesta, il comandante Brodie Torrance (GerardButler) salva i suoi passeggeri con un atterraggio di emergenza. L’aereo plana però su ...
