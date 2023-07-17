IL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Attacco notturno al ponte di Kerch: Tensione crescente tra Russia e ...Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Ultime Blog

TCL Presented Novelties with QD-Mini LED TVs and Full-Category Announcements at Eletrolar Show in São Paulo (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) SAO Paulo, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SEMP TCL , A pioneer company in the Brazilian electronics market, participated the 16th Eletrolar Show in São Paulo, Brazil, from 10th to 13th of July. During the fair, the brand  Presented details about sponsorships, partnerships and its 2023 portfolio for categories of QD-Mini LED TV, AC, soundbar, mobile, and the debut in the categories of white goods and gamer monitors –which should arrive in Brazil in the second half of this year. "The debut in Gaming Monitors is part of our expansion strategy in the Brazilian market and, with that, we hope to get even closer to the gamers, generating connection, offering varied resources and unique experiences", he said. Yue Haiping, CEO of SEMP TCL. In addition to monitors, the company ...
