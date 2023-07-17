Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCIAO BARBIE! I GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI ISPIRATI AL FILMTrust: soluzioni per lavorare durante il periodo estivoIL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Ultime Blog

Study Proves iTind Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Lasts More than Four Years (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) - HAMBURG, Germany, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company, announced publication of Study data demonstrating that the minimally invasive iTindTreatment provides long-lasting relief of More than Four Years for people suffering from the symptoms of an Enlarged Prostate, also known as BPH. The long-term Study data demonstrates that the iTind procedure leads to significant and durable reduction of BPH-related LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) and improved IPSS (International Prostate Symptom Score) and QoL (Quality of Life) for over 50 months and up to 79 months (6.6 Years) following Treatment.1 Due to ...
The long-term study data demonstrates that the iTind procedure leads to significant and durable reduction of BPH-related LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) and improved IPSS (International Prostate ...

