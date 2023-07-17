IL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Attacco notturno al ponte di Kerch: Tensione crescente tra Russia e ...Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Ultime Blog

SKYPLAY Raises $10 Million from LDA Capital to Grow Gaming Platform (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SKYPLAY has received a $10 Million commitment from global investment group, LDA Capital Limited, to accelerate the Growth of its Gaming Platform by publishing more games and acquiring new users. SKYPLAY plans to continue to leverage its enthusiastic blockchain community of over 300,000 monthly active users to help bring excitement to its Gaming portfolio as SKYPLAY expands its virtual playground. SKYPLAY offers a user-friendly Platform where users can utilize the SKP coins they have acquired for various purposes within the ecosystem provided by the Platform. The Platform provides seamless integration ...
