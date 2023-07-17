IL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Attacco notturno al ponte di Kerch: Tensione crescente tra Russia e ...Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Ultime Blog

NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with EURASIAN Gaming

NetBet Italy

NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with EURASIAN Gaming (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) ROME, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NetBet Italy - a popular online casino - is pleased to announce its new Partnership with EURASIAN, a leading game development company. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver a unique and captivating Gaming experience to players in Italy. As part of this Partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate EURASIAN Gaming's highly acclaimed games into its platform, enriching its offerings with a diverse range of titles. Among the standout additions are the player favourites Octagon Gem, Money Vault, Lady Hawk, Joker Madness and Chilli Hunter. These games are set to captivate players with their stunning visuals, engaging ...
