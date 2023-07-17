NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with EURASIAN Gaming (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) ROME, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
NetBet Italy - a popular online casino - is pleased to announce its new Partnership with EURASIAN, a leading game development company. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver a unique and captivating Gaming experience to players in Italy. As part of this Partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate EURASIAN Gaming's highly acclaimed games into its platform, enriching its offerings with a diverse range of titles. Among the standout additions are the player favourites Octagon Gem, Money Vault, Lady Hawk, Joker Madness and Chilli Hunter. These games are set to captivate players with their stunning visuals, engaging
