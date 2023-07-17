IL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Attacco notturno al ponte di Kerch: Tensione crescente tra Russia e ...Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Ultime Blog

KaarTech | a Global Digital Transformation Consulting Company | Secures $30 Million Investment from A91 Partners

KaarTech, a Global Digital Transformation Consulting Company, Secures $30 Million Investment from A91 Partners

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

KaarTech, a Global Digital Transformation Consulting Company specialising in SAP and S/4 HANA implementation, has raised $30M from A91 Partners, a leading Investment firm headquartered in Mumbai. Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will join the Board of KaarTech. This Partnership aims to fuel KaarTech's organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in its growth journey, particularly emphasising establishing a solid presence in North America. Founded in 2006, KaarTech is a ...
