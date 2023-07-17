IMPACT: Nick Aldis già ai saluti, scaduto il suo breve contratto. Si farà sotto la WWE? (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) A Slammiversary Nick Aldis ha affrontato Alex Shelley con in palio l’IMPACT World Title senza riuscire a strappargli il titolo. Aldis, dopo essersi affermato come uomo di punta della NWA per diverso tempo, aveva fatto ritorno ad IMPACT lo scorso mese di aprile in occasione di Rebellion; ora, però, il suo stint è già giunto al termine. Ecco dunque che il suo nome potrebbe tornare in auge in ottica WWE. La WWE si farà avanti? Secondo quanto riportato da PWInsider, Nick Aldis è in uscita da IMPACT Wrestling. Il suo breve contratto è giunto a scadenza e ora è un free agent. Staremo a vedere a questo punto se la WWE si muoverà. Già in passato ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
American Water to Contribute Expertise to Several Panels at NARUC Summer Policy Summit...highlight infrastructure surcharge mechanisms that have proven to be successful at enabling needed infrastructure investments and replacements while mitigating the impact on customers' bills. Nick ...
OceanMind Selects Spire Global Satellite Ship - Tracking Data to Combat Illegal Fishing..." said Nick Wise, OceanMind CEO. "The breadth and depth of capabilities offered by Spire's solution ... and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global ...
Light & Wonder Announces CFO Transition... depend on various factors out of our control and could have a material impact on the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Contacts Investor Inquiries: Nick Zangari, Senior Vice ...
IMPACT: Nick Aldis già ai saluti, scaduto il suo breve contratto. Si farà sotto la WWE Zona Wrestling
DeAndre Hopkins signs with Titans: Fantasy football draft impactDeAndre Hopkins has signed with the Tennessee Titans, and we broke down his fantasy football value and how his presence affects the rest of the Titans skill players ...
US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: SindhuThe quarterfinal loss at the US Open has "left a significant emotional impact" on PV Sindhu but the premier Indian shuttler has vowed to finish the season on a high ...
IMPACT NickSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Nick