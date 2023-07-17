Globe Teleservices Secures Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's Latest A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO Edition (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) - SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Globe Teleservices, a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, is proud to announce its distinguished recognition as a Tier 1 A2P SMS Vendor for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the highly regarded ROCCO A2P SMS Market Impact Report - MNO Edition. ROCCO, known for its comprehensive research and analysis in the messaging industry, conducted an extensive survey which involved 331 MNOs from 153 countries. These MNOs collectively evaluated and rated 45 vendors based on various parameters, including customer service, quality of service, technical expertise, and overall customer satisfaction. Globe Teleservices has emerged as the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
