Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCIAO BARBIE! I GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI ISPIRATI AL FILMTrust: soluzioni per lavorare durante il periodo estivoIL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Ultime Blog

Globe Teleservices Secures Tier One Ranking in ROCCO' s Latest A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO Edition

Globe Teleservices

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Globe Teleservices Secures Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's Latest A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO Edition (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) - SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Globe Teleservices, a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, is proud to announce its distinguished recognition as a Tier 1 A2P SMS Vendor for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the highly regarded ROCCO A2P SMS Market Impact Report - MNO Edition. ROCCO, known for its comprehensive research and analysis in the messaging industry, conducted an extensive survey which involved 331 MNOs from 153 countries. These MNOs collectively evaluated and rated 45 vendors based on various parameters, including customer service, quality of service, technical expertise, and overall customer satisfaction. Globe Teleservices has emerged as the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Globe Teleservices Secures Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's Latest A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO Edition

Globe Teleservices, a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, is proud to announce its distinguished recognition as a Tier 1 A2P SMS Vendor for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the ...

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd: Globe Teleservices Secures Tier One Ranking in ROCCO's Latest A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 - MNO Edition

Globe Teleservices, a leading global provider of telecommunication solutions, is proud to announce its distinguished recognition as a Tier 1 A2P SMS ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Globe Teleservices
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Globe Teleservices Globe Teleservices Secures Tier Ranking