First Blockchain-Powered Luxury Watch Embedded Insurance

First Blockchain

First Blockchain-Powered Luxury Watch Embedded Insurance (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) - HONG KONG, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

YAS (www.yas.io/timecare) is proud to announce the ground breaking launch of TimeCare, a revolutionary Luxury Watch Insurance program Powered by Blockchain technology. TimeCare sets an unprecedented standard in the Insurance industry, combining cutting-edge technology and protection to cater to the unique needs of Luxury Watch enthusiasts worldwide. This innovative solution offers enhanced security, transparency, and a seamless Embedded Insurance experience to cherished timepieces. Distinguished by its features, TimeCare seamlessly embeds Insurance coverage into the Watch purchase process, providing a simplified application experience. ...
YAS ( is proud to announce the ground breaking launch of TimeCare, a revolutionary luxury watch insurance program powered by blockchain technology. TimeCare sets an unprecedented standard in the ...

