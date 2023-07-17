IL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Attacco notturno al ponte di Kerch: Tensione crescente tra Russia e ...Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Ultime Blog

And Just Like That 2 | perché ci avete rovinato Miranda?

And Just

And Just Like That 2: perché ci avete rovinato Miranda? (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) La seconda stagione del revival di Sex and the City conferma quello che temevamo: Miranda Hobbes non è la stessa che abbiamo conosciuto. E questo, per chi l'ha amata e sostenuta, è intollerabile
