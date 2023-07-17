Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCIAO BARBIE! I GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI ISPIRATI AL FILMTrust: soluzioni per lavorare durante il periodo estivoIL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareTra disavventure e scoperte uniche: le avventure di un ex agente ...Ultime Blog

ALZHEIMER' S ASSOCIATION STATEMENT ON DONANEMAB PHASE 3 DATA REPORTED AT AAIC 2023

ALZHEIMER ASSOCIATION

Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION STATEMENT ON DONANEMAB PHASE 3 DATA REPORTED AT AAIC 2023 (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) - AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The DATA REPORTED today by Eli Lilly from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 clinical trial of DONANEMAB in early symptomatic ALZHEIMER's disease demonstrate an important  advancement in ALZHEIMER's research and treatment. The full PHASE 3 DATA was REPORTED at the ALZHEIMER's ASSOCIATION International Conference® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online. The DATA were simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical ASSOCIATION. The results showed that DONANEMAB significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic ...
