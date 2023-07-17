42Gears SureMDM Expands Support to ChromeOS, Offering Enhanced Management Capabilities (Di lunedì 17 luglio 2023) - BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
42Gears, a leading provider of Mobile Device Management solutions, is excited to announce that SureMDM, its flagship world-class Mobile Device Management platform, now fully Supports ChromeOS. With this expansion, 42Gears SureMDM now offers organizations a complete suite of Management features to streamline ChromeOS device administration, ease application Management, enhance security, and optimize productivity. ChromeOS devices are popular among businesses and educational institutions for their simplicity, speed, and affordability. Recognizing the growing demand for ChromeOS device Management solutions ...Leggi su iltempo
