Scotty 2 Hotty e Trent Seven ritornano per il primo Show della OTT a Milano

(Di domenica 16 luglio 2023) Una promotion europea terrà per la prima volta un suoin Italia. A dare l’annuncio ieri sui suoi social è stata infatti la Promotion irlandese Over The Top Wrestling, che ha annunciato per il 4 Novembre a Pero (MI) “down in Milan”: Hi #Milan Nov 4th #OTT More info SOON pic.twitter.com/s9CJFZtJ5N— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT wrestling) July 15, 2023 Dal 2014, la federazione, di base a Dublino, ha saputo ritagliarsi uno spazio nel panorama europeo, vanta al momento come Campioni atleti come(Ex-NXT UK, pluricampione europeo, visto numerose volte sui ring italiani), Session Moth Martina (anche lei più volte pluricampionessa, che ha debuttato in Italia lo scorso anno), LJ Cleary (altra presenza abituale nei nostri ring) e vede come presenza fissa i nostri connazionali Renzo Rose e The Sem ; ...

