RISULTATI: IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 (Di domenica 16 luglio 2023) Questa notte il canada sembrava l’epicentro del wrestling americano. Oltre ad AEW Collision, infatti, andava in scena anche IMPACT Slammiversary, lo show estivo più importante di IMPACT Wrestling. In palio c’erano tantissimi titoli e abbiamo visto l’avvento di diversi nuovi campioni. Ecco tutti i RISULTATI Pre-show: Jody Threat & The Death Dollz hanno sconfitto lo SHAWntourage via Spear (pinfall). Pre-show: IMPACT Digital Media Championship – Kenny King ha sconfitto Joe Hendry (c) con un Roll-up (pinfall) #1 Contender for IMPACT X-Division Championship Ultimate X match – KUSHIDA ha sconfitto Jonathan Gresham, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels e Jake Something. IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – Masha Slamovich ...
