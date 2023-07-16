RISULTATI | IMPACT Slammiversary 2023

(Di domenica 16 luglio 2023) Questa notte il canada sembrava l’epicentro del wrestling americano. Oltre ad AEW Collision, infatti, andava in scena anche, lo show estivo più importante diWrestling. In palio c’erano tantissimi titoli e abbiamo visto l’avvento di diversi nuovi campioni. Ecco tutti iPre-show: Jody Threat & The Death Dollz hanno sconfitto lo SHAWntourage via Spear (pinfall). Pre-show:Digital Media Championship – Kenny King ha sconfitto Joe Hendry (c) con un Roll-up (pinfall) #1 Contender forX-Division Championship Ultimate X match – KUSHIDA ha sconfitto Jonathan Gresham, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels e Jake Something.Knockouts World Tag Team Championship – Masha Slamovich ...

Slammiversary 2023 - Risultati Live IMPACT The Shield Of Wrestling

