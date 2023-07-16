Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen – probabili formazioni (Di domenica 16 luglio 2023) Il Qingdao Jonoon cercherà di ottenere due vittorie su due quando accoglierà l’Henan Songshan Longmen, fuori forma, al Qingdao Youth Football Stadium lunedì 17 luglio in Chinese Super League. I padroni di casa non hanno subito sconfitte in quattro partite in tutte le competizioni, mentre l’Henan cercherà di porre fine a una preoccupante serie di tre sconfitte consecutive. Il calcio di inizio di Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen è previsto alle 13:35 Anteprima della partita Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen a che punto sono le due squadre Qingdao ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Manchester United vs Brentford - probabili formazioni Periodico Daily
Preview: Qingdao Jonoon vs. Henan Songshan Longmen - prediction, team news, lineupsQingdao Jonoon will be looking to record back-to-back victories when they welcome out-of-form Henan Songshan Longmen to the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium on Monday night in the Chinese Super League.
CSL: Shanghai see off Wuhan in fiery clashShanghai Port defender Li Shuai stood out against Wuhan Three Towns to help Shanghai notch a 3-1 victory in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Wednesday. Shanghai Port broke the deadlock in the ...
Qingdao JonoonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Qingdao Jonoon