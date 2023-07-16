Svela l'invisibile: OPPO Find X5 Pro, il dispositivo che ridefinisce ...Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Crollo palazzina a Milano: lavori di ristrutturazione sospesi, nessun ...Come riconoscere i segni di dipendenza da smartphone e impatto sulla ...Tragedia a Voghera: Una madre strangola il suo bambino di un anno. Un ...Sciopero nazionale dei trasporti aerei in Italia il 15 luglio: ...Innamorati dell'innovazione: vivi la magia di OPPO A96Diablo IV: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla Stagione 1Michal Kwiatkowski vince la 13ª tappa del Tour de France, Vingegaard ...Ultime Blog

Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen – probabili formazioni

Qingdao Jonoon

Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen – probabili formazioni (Di domenica 16 luglio 2023) Il Qingdao Jonoon cercherà di ottenere due vittorie su due quando accoglierà l’Henan Songshan Longmen, fuori forma, al Qingdao Youth Football Stadium lunedì 17 luglio in Chinese Super League. I padroni di casa non hanno subito sconfitte in quattro partite in tutte le competizioni, mentre l’Henan cercherà di porre fine a una preoccupante serie di tre sconfitte consecutive. Il calcio di inizio di Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen è previsto alle 13:35 Anteprima della partita Qingdao Jonoon vs Henan Songshan Longmen a che punto sono le due squadre Qingdao ...
Preview: Qingdao Jonoon vs. Henan Songshan Longmen - prediction, team news, lineups

Qingdao Jonoon will be looking to record back-to-back victories when they welcome out-of-form Henan Songshan Longmen to the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium on Monday night in the Chinese Super League.

CSL: Shanghai see off Wuhan in fiery clash

Shanghai Port defender Li Shuai stood out against Wuhan Three Towns to help Shanghai notch a 3-1 victory in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Wednesday. Shanghai Port broke the deadlock in the ...
