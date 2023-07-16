Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chengdu Qianbao – probabili formazioni (Di domenica 16 luglio 2023) Il Chengdu Qianbao cercherà di mantenere la pressione sulle squadre che lo precedono nella Chinese Super League quando si recherà al Cangzhou Stadium per affrontare il Cangzhou Mighty Lions lunedì 17 luglio I padroni di casa arrivano a questa sfida dopo il pareggio per 1-1 contro l’imbattuto Tianjin Jinmen Tiger nel turno infrasettimanale, mentre i visitatori hanno ottenuto un’importante vittoria per 2-0 contro l’Henan per rimanere nelle prime tre posizioni. Il calcio di inizio di Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chengdu Qianbao è previsto alle 13:35 Anteprima della partita Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chengdu Qianbao a che ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Calciomercato Benevento: due cessioni per sbloccare La GuminaIn chiusura anche un movimento in uscita: Artur Ionita, centrocampista moldavo di 31 anni, è molto vicino alla firma con il club cinese Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Società che partecipa alla Chinese Super ...
Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chengdu Qianbao - probabili formazioni Periodico Daily
Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC vs Chengdu Rongcheng FCIn the 17th round of the Super League, Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC will host Chengdu Rongcheng FC at the Cangzhou Stadium.
Preview: Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs. Chengdu Qianbao - prediction, team news, lineupsCangzhou Mighty Lions took the early lead against Tianjin JT through an Oscar Maritu goal inside the first five minutes of the game, but they were only able to hold on to the lead for three minutes ...
