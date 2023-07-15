WWE: Elton Prince potrebbe essere infortunato (Di sabato 15 luglio 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown, Elton Prince dei Pretty Deadly è stato visto con il braccio ingessato. Secondo PWInsider, Prince avrebbe subito una separazione della spalla. Purtroppo, ancora non si sa quanto resterà fuori a causa di quest’infortunio. Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Smackdown Report 15/07/2023 Asuka vs Bianca Tuttowrestling
Report: Elton Prince injured on WWE SmackDownDuring Pretty Deadly's match against Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown, Prince began favoring his left shoulder after landing awkwardly off a back body drop. He reportedly was spotted later with ...
