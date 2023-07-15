WWE | Elton Prince potrebbe essere infortunato

WWE Smackdown Report 15/07/2023 Asuka vs Bianca Tuttowrestling

During Pretty Deadly's match against Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown, Prince began favoring his left shoulder after landing awkwardly off a back body drop. He reportedly was spotted later with ...Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder on the July 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. It is unknown how long Prince will be sidelined. Prince was reportedly seen ...