WWE | Elton Prince potrebbe essere infortunato

WWE Elton

WWE: Elton Prince potrebbe essere infortunato (Di sabato 15 luglio 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown, Elton Prince dei Pretty Deadly è stato visto con il braccio ingessato. Secondo PWInsider, Prince avrebbe subito una separazione della spalla. Purtroppo, ancora non si sa quanto resterà fuori a causa di quest’infortunio.
WWE Smackdown Report 15/07/2023 Asuka vs Bianca  Tuttowrestling

Report: Elton Prince injured on WWE SmackDown

During Pretty Deadly's match against Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown, Prince began favoring his left shoulder after landing awkwardly off a back body drop. He reportedly was spotted later with ...

Report: Elton Prince Suffered Separated Shoulder Injury On 7/14 WWE SmackDown

Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder on the July 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. It is unknown how long Prince will be sidelined. Prince was reportedly seen ...
