WWE | Brian Pillman Jr è ancora un free agent nonostante l’allenamento al Performance Center

Ultime Notizie dal Retroscena: WWE e Brian Pillman Jr. Aggiornamenti Farantube

WWE has seemingly set its sights on a recently released star from AEW (All Elite Wrestling), Brian Pillman Jr.Per Fightful, Brian Pillman was indeed working out at the WWE Performance Center on July 13. They further revealed that he has not yet been signed by the Stamford-based company. However, as you’d ...