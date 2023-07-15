WWE: Bobby Lashley è tornato e sembra voler formare una nuova stable di alto livello (Di sabato 15 luglio 2023) Gli Hurt Business sono stati molto amati nel periodo in cui sono stati insieme e di tanto in tanto si continua a parlare di un loro possibile ritorno. Quello che abbiamo visto questa notte a SmackDown, però, sembra presagire un altro scenario per Bobby Lashley. Durante un breve segmento all’esterno dell’arena si è fermata una limousine da cui è sbucato l’ex campione WWE Bobby Lashley, che non si vedeva da diverso tempo negli show della compagnia. Lashley ha invitato Angelo Dawkins e Montez Ford a salire sul veicolo, cosa che hanno fatto e il trio si è allontanato, indicando che potrebbe formarsi una nuova stable a SmackDown. Bobby Lashley returns! pic.twitter.com/PAcPoGKKto— leaa ?? ? ?. (@THEBELAIRERA) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
