Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy – probabili formazioni

Louis City 3 - 0 (Finale) San Jose Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders 2 - 0 (Finale)- Austin FC 2 - 1 (Finale) USA USL CHAMPIONSHIP Indy Eleven - Charleston 1 - 1 (Finale) Detroit - ...Louis City 04:30 San Jose Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders 04:30- Austin FC 04:30 USA USL CHAMPIONSHIP Indy Eleven - Charleston 01:00 Detroit - Loudoun 01:30 Louisville City - ...Louis City (MLS) - APPLE TV San José Earthquakes - Seattle Sounders (MLS) - APPLE TV- Austin (MLS) - APPLE TV 21.00 Spagna - Italia (Semifinale Europei Under 19) - RAI SPORT

Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps (giovedì 22 giugno 2023 ore 03:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, prono... Infobetting

The Timbers’ poor run continued into their last game as they settled for a point against Colorado Rapids after playing 0-0 at full time.LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps have played 20 times against each other in the past. Vancouver Whitecaps have 9 wins, while LA Galaxy have 6 wins and 5 matches ended in a draw. LA Galaxy are without ...