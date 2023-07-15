Tragedia a Napoli: Bambino ferito da colpo accidentale di pistola ...Consiglio di Stato sospende l'abbattimento degli orsi Jj4 e Mj5: una ...Crollo palazzina a Milano: lavori di ristrutturazione sospesi, nessun ...Come riconoscere i segni di dipendenza da smartphone e impatto sulla ...Tragedia a Voghera: Una madre strangola il suo bambino di un anno. Un ...Sciopero nazionale dei trasporti aerei in Italia il 15 luglio: ...Innamorati dell'innovazione: vivi la magia di OPPO A96Diablo IV: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla Stagione 1Michal Kwiatkowski vince la 13ª tappa del Tour de France, Vingegaard ...La tennista Elina Svitolina a Winbledon : un esempio di resilienza ...Ultime Blog

RISULTATI | GCW Now And Forever 14 07 2023

RISULTATI GCW

RISULTATI: GCW Now And Forever 14.07.2023 (Di sabato 15 luglio 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Venerdì a New York City: GCW Now And ForeverVenerdì 14 Luglio – New York City, New York (USA) Five Man Scramble MatchCharles Mason (w/Parrow) batte Alec Price, Brayden Toon, Cole Radrick e Marcus Mathers (8:09) Tag Team MatchMatt Cardona & Steph De Lander battono BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (10:07) Triple Threat MatchGringo Loco batte Arez and Komander (9:01) Mance Warner batte George South (16:43) GCW Tag Team Title MatchThe East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) battono The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL) (16:56) e mantengono i Titoli Maki Itoh batte Billie Starkz (15:16) Mike Bailey batte Yoshihiko (23:28) Six Man Tag Team MatchGrim Reefer, Homicide & Matt Tremont battono Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) ...
Benvenuti al breve recap di GCW Backyard Wrestling 5, l'ultimo grande evento targato Game Changer Wrestling svoltosi questa notte!
