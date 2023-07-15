RISULTATI | GCW Now And Forever 14 07 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 15 luglio 2023) Idello Show andato in scena Venerdì a New York City: GCW Now AndVenerdì 14 Luglio – New York City, New York (USA) Five Man Scramble MatchCharles Mason (w/Parrow) batte Alec Price, Brayden Toon, Cole Radrick e Marcus Mathers (8:09) Tag Team MatchMatt Cardona & Steph De Lander battono BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (10:07) Triple Threat MatchGringo Loco batte Arez and Komander (9:01) Mance Warner batte George South (16:43) GCW Tag Team Title MatchThe East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) battono The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL) (16:56) e mantengono i Titoli Maki Itoh batte Billie Starkz (15:16) Mike Bailey batte Yoshihiko (23:28) Six Man Tag Team MatchGrim Reefer, Homicide & Matt Tremont battono Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) ...