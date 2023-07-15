Diablo IV: tutto quello che c'è da sapere sulla Stagione 1Michal Kwiatkowski vince la 13ª tappa del Tour de France, Vingegaard ...La tennista Elina Svitolina a Winbledon : un esempio di resilienza ...Pino Insegno non si scusa con Ainett Stephens: amicizia e ...Giovanni Allevi smentisce la sua morte: un messaggio di speranza per ...Santo Stefano di Cadore funerali: Dolore incolmabilePenna stilografica, penna roller e penna a sfera: caratteristiche e ...PRESENTA LA VISIONE PER EA SPORTS FC 24Diablo Immortal, nuova classe: il Cavaliere del Sangue è disponibileDragonflight - aggiornamento 10.1.7Ultime Blog

impact 13.07.2023 E alla fine si prendono a botte (Di sabato 15 luglio 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di impact. Ormai siamo vicinissimi a Slammiversary, l’evento più caldo dell’estate di impact. Le storyline sono quasi giunte al termine, vediamo se si svilupperà ancora qualcosa prima del PPV. Zachary Wentz sconfigge Chris Bey (2,5 / 5) Mike Bailey sconfigge Kevin Knight (3 / 5) Joe Hendry e Yuya Uemura sconfiggono Kenny King e Sheldon Jean (2,5 / 5) Moose e Brian Myers sconfiggono Sami Callihan e Chris Bey (2,5 / 5) VIDEO: Un Alan Angels completamente nuovo, con giubbotto di pelle e occhiali di sole, è tutto sorridente e dice di essere convinto della vittoria a Slammiversary. Spiccherà il volo come un angelo. Deonna Purrazzo apre un’open challenge per il suo titolo e all’appello risponde presente Jody Threat Deonna Purrazzo sconfigge Jody Threat per ...
IMPACT WRESTLING: Ex grande Superstar della WWE sarà a Slammiversary

Secondo quanto riportato nelle scorse ore dai colleghi di PW Insider, Mercedes Monè sarà presente a Slammiversary. La Superstar dovrebbe trattenersi nel backstage per dare manforte a Trinity che ...

Genshin Impact, il nuovo evento ha diviso la community

L'attuale evento di Genshin Impact, paradiso segreto estivo, ha diviso un po' la community a causa del suo essere troppo infantile e semplice ...
