...Fire - CF Montreal 3 - 0 (Finale) Houston Dynamo - Minnesota 0 - 3 (Finale) Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union 0 - 2 (Finale) Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake 2 - 2 (Finale)- ......30 Chicago Fire - CF Montreal 02:30 Houston Dynamo - Minnesota 02:30 Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union 02:30 Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake 02:30- Portland Timbers 0 - 0 (Da ...Louis City 0 - 1 (Finale) Chicago Fire - Nashville SC 1 - 0 (Finale) Houston Dynamo - Sporting Kansas City 2 - 2 (Finale) Minnesota - Austin FC 1 - 4 (Finale)- FC Dallas 2 - 1 (...

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo - probabili formazioni sport.periodicodaily.com

The Timbers’ poor run continued into their last game as they settled for a point against Colorado Rapids after playing 0-0 at full time.While Coloradans are well aware of Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith, there’s plenty of other reasons to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.