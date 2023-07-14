Xinhua Silk Road: Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative products (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On the evening of July 8, bands formed of singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers, etc. burst into folk songs on a square of the Old Town of Lijiang in southwest China'sYunnan Province, attracting tourists to enjoy the relaxing music. innovative tourism products, formats, and experiences like the folk song performance have heated up the Summer tourism market in Lijiang City. The popular tourism destination has seen about 170,000 tourist visits on average every day since the start of July, according to Yin Liangqin, deputy director of Lijiang Municipal Administration of Culture and tourism, who predicted that the number of tourists received by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On the evening of July 8, bands formed of singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers, etc. burst into folk songs on a square of the Old Town of Lijiang in southwest China'sYunnan Province, attracting tourists to enjoy the relaxing music. innovative tourism products, formats, and experiences like the folk song performance have heated up the Summer tourism market in Lijiang City. The popular tourism destination has seen about 170,000 tourist visits on average every day since the start of July, according to Yin Liangqin, deputy director of Lijiang Municipal Administration of Culture and tourism, who predicted that the number of tourists received by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS Group
Xinhua Silk Road : Inland county in central China sees burgeoning economic - trade cooperation with Africa
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 Global AI Product and Application Expo held in E China's Suzhou creates buzz on AI development
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 World New Energy Expo kicks off in E China's Changzhou
Xinhua Silk Road : Foreign journalist explores unique folk culture and charm in Yichun - E. China's Jiangxi
Xinhua Silk Road : China's Shenzhen promotes upcoming digital energy expo in Munich - Germany
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS GroupPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151428/Pic.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - seraphim - signed - 300mw - solar - module - supply ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Inland county in central China sees burgeoning economic, trade cooperation with AfricaOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334872.html View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - inland - county - in - central - china - sees - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: North China - situated ancient city sees burgeoning cultural tourism invigorated by supply side innovationOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334822.html Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144343/pic.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road ...
Avanzers Italian Superheroes dal 20 Luglio nelle sale ... Lo Speciale
Xinhua Silk Road: Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative productsBEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of July 8, bands formed of singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers, etc. burst into folk songs ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS GroupBEIJING, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's world-class solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim) signed a solar module ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk