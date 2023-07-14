Call of Duty Stagione 4 Furiosa: tutto quello che c'è da sapereStoria della riflessologia plantare e benefici per il nostro corpoAl Bano in Costa Smeralda: Relax estivo e tensioni familiari con ...Indennità aggiuntiva ai presidenti dei gruppi parlamentari di ...Studentessa violentata in alloggio universitario: condannato un ...STORIA DI ASSUAN E CROCIERA SUL NILOFunerali tragici dei bambini annegati a Manfredonia: Appello ...Claudia Gerini e Ornella Muti declinano l'invito al Grande Fratello: ...Entra in un mondo di meraviglie: scopri il fascino di OPPO A57sOms: l'aspartame (dolcificante) è possibilmente cancerogenoUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese Baijiu producer Wuliangye initiates Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris | France

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Baijiu producer Wuliangye initiates Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

China's leading Baijiu maker Wuliangye on Monday initiated the Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France. Themed on "Harmony and Beauty", the event marked the company's first overseas cultural activity after China's adjustment of COVID-19 pandemic response, aiming at showcasing Chinese Baijiu culture to the world through art, fashion, and other cultural forms and facilitating cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between China and France. Accompanied by the melodious song "La vie en rose" played by traditional Chinese instrument Guzheng, calligrapher Zhu Jingyi wrote down the Chinese ...
