Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Baijiu producer Wuliangye initiates Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China's leading Baijiu maker Wuliangye on Monday initiated the Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France. Themed on "Harmony and Beauty", the event marked the company's first overseas cultural activity after China's adjustment of COVID-19 pandemic response, aiming at showcasing Chinese Baijiu culture to the world through art, fashion, and other cultural forms and facilitating cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between China and France. Accompanied by the melodious song "La vie en rose" played by traditional Chinese instrument Guzheng, calligrapher Zhu Jingyi wrote down the Chinese ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China's leading Baijiu maker Wuliangye on Monday initiated the Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France. Themed on "Harmony and Beauty", the event marked the company's first overseas cultural activity after China's adjustment of COVID-19 pandemic response, aiming at showcasing Chinese Baijiu culture to the world through art, fashion, and other cultural forms and facilitating cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between China and France. Accompanied by the melodious song "La vie en rose" played by traditional Chinese instrument Guzheng, calligrapher Zhu Jingyi wrote down the Chinese ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative products
Xinhua Silk Road : Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS Group
Xinhua Silk Road : Inland county in central China sees burgeoning economic - trade cooperation with Africa
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 Global AI Product and Application Expo held in E China's Suzhou creates buzz on AI development
Xinhua Silk Road : 2023 World New Energy Expo kicks off in E China's Changzhou
Xinhua Silk Road : Foreign journalist explores unique folk culture and charm in Yichun - E. China's Jiangxi
Xinhua Silk Road: Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative productsOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335075.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154061/pic.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS GroupPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151428/Pic.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - seraphim - signed - 300mw - solar - module - supply ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Inland county in central China sees burgeoning economic, trade cooperation with AfricaOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334872.html View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - inland - county - in - central - china - sees - ...
Mantova, dispersi due ragazzi nel Po: ricerche in corso Lifestyleblog
Xinhua Silk Road: Summer tourism market in SW. China's Lijiang heats up with innovative productsBEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of July 8, bands formed of singers, guitarists, bassists, drummers, etc. burst into folk songs ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS GroupBEIJING, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's world-class solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim) signed a solar module ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk