“What Was I Made For?”, il singolo di Billie Eilish tratto dal film Barbie (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Billie Eilish – Credit: Jack BridglandDopo aver vinto la miglior canzone originale del film “007 – No time to die” pubblica il brano del film diretto da Greta Gerwing MILANO – Ad un anno dalla pubblicazione del suo ultimo singolo, la superstar Billie Eilish esce con il brano e il videoclip “What Was I Made For?”, tratto dal nuovo attesissimo film “Barbie”, scritto e diretto da Greta Gerwig e nelle sale cinematografiche italiane dal 20 luglio 2023, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. “Think I Forgot / How to be happy / Something I’m not / But something I can be / Something I wait For / Something I’m Made ...Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising
Energy insecurity as a threat to national security and preventive measures: in the context of Uzbekistan... such as, what if the country you depend on decides to just shut off your energy supply Poor ... To manage the oil and gas resources, the state - holding company, Uzbekneftegaz was established in 1992. ...
'Sicilian Embroiderers: Unveiling the Hidden Artistry and Struggles'In the Sicilian hinterland, what was called 'the revolt of the embroiderers' erupted. It was a fight led entirely by women, denouncing the exploitation they endured. An authentic feminist claim. ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Cluster bombs already in Ukraine. Wagner on the move to Belarus. Wagner tanks delivered to the Russian army... in which Ukraine was not invited to the alliance, 'good' but asked that the 'security guarantees' ... during which 'we thought and discussed what to do with Ukraine'. . But: 'The conditions for ...
Billie Eilish: "What was i made for" è il nuovo singolo tratto dal film ... Tag24
'He wouldn't go': Woman recalls biting rabid fox to escape attack"I reached and grabbed him like he would grab a cat behind his neck and bit him on the ear," she said. After biting him, Phillips was able to lock the fox inside her car as she called 911. The fox ...
Dispatches From The Picket Lines, Day 73: Actors Join Writers Ahead Of First Official Day Of SAG-AFTRA Strike After Talks CollapseSAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will be doing a tour of Hollywood picket lines tomorrow morning, after her rousing speech saying they were victimized by the AMPTP, which she called a “very ...
What WasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : What Was