The Lodgers – Non infrangere le regole, come finisce il film? (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) The Lodgers – Non infrangere le regole, film horror britannico del 2017, finisce con Rachel che, dopo la morte di Sean per mano degli spiriti, abbandona la villa ed Edward morente, e gli promette che presto i genitori torneranno da lui. Nella scena conclusiva, la ragazza si incammina, bardata nella lunga tunica blu, lungo la strada principale, seguita da un corvo nero, identico all’uccello immaginario che Edward curava. Verso la fine del secondo decennio del Novecento, mentre la Grande Guerra strazia l’Europa, in una magione sterminata e malmessa della campagna irlandese, abitano, soli, Edward e Rachel, due fratelli che hanno appena compiuto la maggiore età. I due giovani conducono una vita monotona e ritirata, scandita da precise regole, trasmesse dai genitori, che impediscono loro di ...Leggi su cultweb
