Ryback | “Mark Henry non mi ha fatto un bel niente perché è un figlio di pu****a impaurito”

Ryback: “Mark Henry non mi ha fatto un bel niente perché è un figlio di pu****a impaurito” (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Le ex Superstar della WWE non sempre la pensano allo stesso modo, e questo fa parte del business. Detto questo, sembra che Ryback nutra un tipo di rancore molto diverso. Quest’ultimo è uscito allo scoperto in un recente podcast e ha avuto molto da dire. Sembra che la sua aggressività sia stata rivolta anche al World’s Strongest Man per un po’. Le sue parole Durante una recente diretta streaming, Ryback si è lanciato in una serie di oscenità e ha sfogato la sua energia su Mark Henry in particolare: “Mark Henry non mi ha fatto un bel niente perché è un figlio di puttana impaurito”. Durante la precedente sfuriata, lo stesso ha proclamato: “Tornerò e non ci sarà nessun figlio ...
