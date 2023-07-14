New VIMworld Companions Will Add Millions in Token Value to Digital Assets (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Upgrade Also Includes Dedicated Section for Fan Fiction Stories and Lore SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based Digital asset platform, has launched an upgrade that increases the available Companions that can increase the Value of users' VIM Digital Assets. To date, thousands of EGGs have been hatched with Companions that are then deployed to help VIMs in a variety of ways. So far VIMworld has rewarded close to 100 million in VEED Tokens and Millions in POWA Tokens. Companion Awakening Three new categories debuted that Will add Value to VIM Digital Assets, including Energy Recharge, Energy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIMworld Celebrates Vibrant Marketplace Growth During Down Market
Nufinetes Digital Wallet Integrates Desktop Browser for Simple and Secure Access
Second VIMworld User Wins $25,000 Jackpot from a Digital EGG!
New VIMworld Companions Will Add Millions in Token Value to Digital AssetsSAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based digital asset platform, has launched an upgrade that increases the available companions that can increase the value ...
VIMworld Celebrates Vibrant Marketplace Growth During Down MarketSAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based digital asset platform, announced the vibrance and success of its ...
