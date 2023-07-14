Call of Duty Stagione 4 Furiosa: tutto quello che c'è da sapereStoria della riflessologia plantare e benefici per il nostro corpoAl Bano in Costa Smeralda: Relax estivo e tensioni familiari con ...Indennità aggiuntiva ai presidenti dei gruppi parlamentari di ...Studentessa violentata in alloggio universitario: condannato un ...STORIA DI ASSUAN E CROCIERA SUL NILOFunerali tragici dei bambini annegati a Manfredonia: Appello ...Claudia Gerini e Ornella Muti declinano l'invito al Grande Fratello: ...Entra in un mondo di meraviglie: scopri il fascino di OPPO A57sOms: l'aspartame (dolcificante) è possibilmente cancerogenoUltime Blog

New VIMworld Companions Will Add Millions in Token Value to Digital Assets

New VIMworld

New VIMworld Companions Will Add Millions in Token Value to Digital Assets (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Upgrade Also Includes Dedicated Section for Fan Fiction Stories and Lore SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based Digital asset platform, has launched an upgrade that increases the available Companions that can increase the Value of users' VIM Digital Assets. To date, thousands of EGGs have been hatched with Companions that are then deployed to help VIMs in a variety of ways. So far VIMworld has rewarded close to 100 million in VEED Tokens and Millions in POWA Tokens. Companion Awakening  Three new categories debuted that Will add Value to VIM Digital Assets, including Energy Recharge, Energy ...
Twitter - Website - Discord Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148998/PRN_article_1080x567.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg View original content: ...

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129241/Nufinetes_Connecting_to_VIMworld.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/...

Twitter - Website - Discord Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105915/Super_Companion_Hatched_green.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/4095911/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg View ...

