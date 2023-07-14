Nba, Westbrook come LeBron: compra una quota di un club inglese (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) LEEDS (REGNO UNITO) - Nba e calcio inglese, un legame sempre più forte. Dopo LeBron James (campione dei Los Angeles Lakers che ha una partecipazione nel 'Fenway Sports Group' che controlla il ...Leggi su corrieredellosport
Nba, Westbrook come LeBron: compra una quota di un club ingleseLEEDS (REGNO UNITO) - Nba e calcio inglese, un legame sempre più forte. Dopo LeBron James (campione dei Los Angeles Lakers che ha una partecipazione nel 'Fenway Sports Group' che controlla il Liverpool) un'altra stella del ...
NBA, dopo LeBron anche Westbrook investe nel calcio inglese e diventa socio del LeedsIl Leeds United FC da oggi ha un nuovo proprietario (seppur di minoranza): Russell Westbrook . L'ex MVP NBA ha infatti annunciato di aver investito parte dei suoi (cospicui) guadagni nell'acquisto di una quota della storica società calcistica inglese (retrocessa in seconda divisione ...
Mercato Nba, Portland tiene sotto scacco Lillard. E Harden attende... vuole andare a giocare in un team pronto per ambire ad arrivare fino in fondo, cioè alle NBA ... Harden piace a Miami, ora un po' meno ai Clippers (che hanno rifirmato Westbrook, pur liberandosi di ...
NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Free AgencyThese updated rankings are mostly based on each team's chances to win the 2023-24 title, including past production, projected performance and new team fits.
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins Leeds United takeover group as another huge name signs up to ambitious 49ers Enterprises projectNBA star Russell Westbrook has been revealed as a member of the US consortium taking over Leeds United following their Premier League relegation.
