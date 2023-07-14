James Berylson “si adopererà per mantenere l’eredità di papà” come presidente del Millwall (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il Millwall ha confermato James Berylson come nuovo presidente del club dopo la morte di suo padre all’inizio di questo mese. L’uomo d’affari americano John Berylson, nominato presidente del Millwall nel 2007, è morto in un incidente stradale negli Stati Uniti il ??4 luglio all’età di 70 anni. Suo figlio, James, che è nel consiglio di amministrazione di The Den dal 2010, assumerà ora la carica di presidente in vista della stagione 2023/24 del campionato Sky Bet. Una dichiarazione a nome della famiglia Berylson da #Millwallil nuovo presidente. — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) 14 luglio ...Leggi su justcalcio
Lutto in Inghilterra: presidente del Millwall muore in un tragico incidente... John Berylson ". Con questo comunicato il Milwall ha reso nota la morte del suo patron, che aveva ... James ed ...
Millwall confirm James Berylson will succeed his father John as club chairman following his tragic death in a car crash - as he vows to 'fulfill the legacy' of his late dadOwnership has remain unchanged since the loss of the beloved figure who club officials described as a 'truly great man', but on Friday James was confirmed as chairman.
Berylson becomes Millwall chairman after dad's deathThe son of the late Millwall owner John Berylson has become the club's new chairman following his father's death. James Berylson says he is "passionate" about Millwall and is determined to continue ...
