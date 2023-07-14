Italy supports African Union’s entry to G20 (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Italy intends to keep strengthening ties with African nations and backs the African Union’s membership of the Group of Twenty intergovernmental forum, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Tuesday. “I confirm our commitment to an ever-stronger relationships with each African country, because we support the AU’s membership of the G20,” said Tajani. Tajani was addressing African envoys to Italy at an event at the foreign ministry in Rome which laid the groundwork for an Italy-Africa Conference set to be held in Rome this autumn, according to a foreign ministry statement. “The world has changed and the African continent needs a stronger presence,” Tajani said. Premier Giorgia Meloni vowed last week she would underline at a ...Leggi su giornaledellumbria
Advertising
Infineon further extends its edge AI capabilities and choice - of - platforms for Machine Learning - based models for Bluetooth customers by ...This supports applications that collect real - world sensor data for processing by Tiny Machine ... Italy - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - ValTara SRL is proud to announce the release of our latest innovation, ...
Aqara Debuts its First Thread - based Device with Native Matter Support... Canada ) and Europe ( France , Italy , Spain , UK ), as well as via selected Aqara retailers ... The Matter - based smart home supports local automation, boosting responsiveness, stability, and security.
Italy backing Ukraine to bolster global security, uphold international law says Meloni... and strongly supports its EU entry, Meloni argued. "We look to a rebuilt Ukraine, and Italy has all the credentials to be a leading player in this process," Meloni stated. "We are betting on a ...
ICC at 25: Italy’s Massari meets ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan OnuItalia
Is it safe to travel to Europe during a heatwave If you can cancel holidays due to extreme weatherIt’s always good practice to carry high-SPF sunscreen and a bottle of water with you at all times, applying and refilling throughout the day. Avoid drinking too much caffeine or alcohol in hot weather ...
Carlos Borges can strengthen transfer position with one more Man City trophyCarlos Borges has helped fire Portugal into the under-19 European Championship final after a Player of the Year season for Manchester City.
Italy supportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy supports