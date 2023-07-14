Italy-Kuwait ties at centre of Fontana, al-Sabah talks (Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023) Italy’s lower house of parliament speaker, Lorenzo Fontana, held talks at the parliament in Rome on Tuesday with Kuwait’s foreign minister, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, according to a statement from Fontana’s spokesperson. During their meeting, Fontana and al-Sabah underlined the “excellent” relations between their two countries, the statement said. The talks also covered Kuwait’s geopolitical role and its stabilising influence in the Gulf region, the statement continued. Fontana and al-Sabah said they hoped that dialogue between Italy and Kuwait’s parliaments will be strengthened, the statement concluded. Oil-rich Kuwait announced a new government in April – ...Leggi su giornaledellumbria
Italy, Kuwait ink strategic dialogue accordTrade between between Italy and Kuwait is "excellent" and increased over 53% last year, Tajani noted. "This makes Italy the leading European exporter to Kuwait," said Tajani. The Italian government ...
Italy - Kuwait ties at centre of Fontana, al - Sabah talksFontana and al - Sabah said they hoped that dialogue between Italy and Kuwait's parliaments will be strengthened, the statement concluded. Oil - rich Kuwait announced a new government in April - its ...
