(Di venerdì 14 luglio 2023)’s lower house of parliament speaker, Lorenzo, held talks at the parliament in Rome on Tuesday with’s foreign minister, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-, according to a statement from’s spokesperson. During their meeting,and al-underlined the “excellent” relations between their two countries, the statement said. The talks also covered’s geopolitical role and its stabilising influence in the Gulf region, the statement continued.and al-said they hoped that dialogue betweenand’s parliaments will be strengthened, the statement concluded. Oil-richannounced a new government in April – ...

... docente di Economia Sostenibile nel Turismo e promotore del Made innel mondo; al vino ... Libia, Dubai, Qatar, Libano, Arabia Saudita, Emirati Arabi Uniti, Giordania, Bahrain,, Colombia, ...Trade between betweenandis "excellent" and increased over 53% last year, Tajani noted. "This makesthe leading European exporter to," said Tajani. The Italian government ...Fontana and al - Sabah said they hoped that dialogue betweenand's parliaments will be strengthened, the statement concluded. Oil - richannounced a new government in April - its ...

Eventi e scadenze del 4 luglio 2023 Teleborsa

Read CNN’s Fast Facts about the 1990-1991 Persian Gulf War, an international conflict codenamed Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.This includes EU countries which are among the most popular for Brits' summer holidays, such as Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain. And a good proportion of non-EU countries require you to have six ...