Train Valley 2 è ora gratis su Epic Store!

Train Valley

Train Valley 2 è ora gratis su Epic Store! (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) Questa settimana sull’Epic Games Store potrete trovare gratis Train Valley 2, un puzzle game gestionale in cui dovrete portare sulla vetta la vostra azienda ferroviaria Ben tornati ancora una volta alla nostra rubrica settimanale dedicata ai giochi gratis dell’Epic Games Store. Ogni settimana il negozio digitale di Epic offre gratuitamente ai suoi utenti uno o più titoli, e ovviamente anche oggi non ha lasciato i giocatori a bocca asciutta. A partire dalle 17:00 potrete infatti trovare gratis sull’Epic Store Train Valley 2, un puzzle game gestionale in cui dovrete portare sulla vetta la vostra azienda ferroviaria. L’Epic Store vi fa gestire gratis una ferrovia con ...
Train Valley 2 è ora gratis su Epic Store!

