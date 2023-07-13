Train Valley 2 è ora gratis su Epic Store! (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) Questa settimana sull’Epic Games Store potrete trovare gratis Train Valley 2, un puzzle game gestionale in cui dovrete portare sulla vetta la vostra azienda ferroviaria Ben tornati ancora una volta alla nostra rubrica settimanale dedicata ai giochi gratis dell’Epic Games Store. Ogni settimana il negozio digitale di Epic offre gratuitamente ai suoi utenti uno o più titoli, e ovviamente anche oggi non ha lasciato i giocatori a bocca asciutta. A partire dalle 17:00 potrete infatti trovare gratis sull’Epic Store Train Valley 2, un puzzle game gestionale in cui dovrete portare sulla vetta la vostra azienda ferroviaria. L’Epic Store vi fa gestire gratis una ferrovia con ...Leggi su tuttotek
Treble Announces West Coast Expansion...with a myriad of the firm's emerging technology portfolio companies headquartered in Silicon Valley. It's an incredible opportunity to help train and mentor the next generation of PR professionals ...
Xbox Game Pass, catalogo completo del servizio... Rise Monster Sanctuary Monsters Train Moonlighter Moonscars Mountains: Downhill Mortal Kombat 11 ... Tactics Spacelines from the Far Out Spelunky 2 Spiderheck Stacking Starbound Stardew Valley State of ...
Train Valley 2 Free On Epic Games Store, Murder by Numbers And The Elder Scrolls Online Next WeekOnce Train Valley 2, the current free game on the Epic Games Store, has run its course, it will be up to Murder by Numbers and The Elder Scrolls Online, which will be gratis starting July 20 until ...
Strategy sim Train Valley World announced with gameplay trailerTrain Valley World, a strategy and transport sim about railway networks from developer Flazm and publisher tinyBuild, has just been announced with a new reveal trailer. The trailer shows off the key ...
