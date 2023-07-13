Shelbourne-Bohemian Dublin venerdì 14 luglio 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Pronostici calcio oggi - Venerdí 7 Luglio 2023 Calcio d'Angolo

Longford Town are at home to the league's newest team Kerry FC this Saturday night, kick-off 7.30pm at Bishopsgate.Dundalk talisman Patrick Hoban has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for June after hitting six goals en route to becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer.