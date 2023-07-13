Shelbourne-Bohemian Dublin (venerdì 14 luglio 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) Ventiquattresimo turno di Premier League irlandese che si apre con la sfida tra lo Shelbourne e Bohemian Dublin. Due squadra attualmente a centro classifica, con gli ospiti che vedono decisamente da più vicino la zona alta della classifica, e che sono reduci dalla vittoria in rimonta sul Dundalk. Per i Bohs sfida sulla carta non semplice contro un avversario che in stagione InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Pronostici calcio oggi - Venerdí 7 Luglio 2023 Calcio d'Angolo
Longford Town seeking a win in taking on Kerry FC at BishopsgateLongford Town are at home to the league's newest team Kerry FC this Saturday night, kick-off 7.30pm at Bishopsgate.
Patrick Hoban of Dundalk FC has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for JuneDundalk talisman Patrick Hoban has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for June after hitting six goals en route to becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer.
Shelbourne BohemianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shelbourne Bohemian