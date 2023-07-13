ARRIVA NAPOLI-NEW YORK: GRAPHIC NOVEL BASATO SUL MANOSCRITTO ...GTA Online: furgoni blindati a Southern San AndreasGFN Thursday: in arrivo un altro titolo CapcomOWO collabora con UbisoftSILENT HILL: Ascension - nuovi dettagli dal San Diego Comic-Con 2023Extreme - Wi-Fi 6 e Analytics all'All-Star Game della Major League ... TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK - Expedition al Comic Con di San DiegoIndossare i bermuda uomo con stile, ecco alcuni consigliPOKÉMON AL PALAVILLAGE: ALLENAMENTI PER I MONDIALI IN GIAPPONEWILD HEARTS - l’aggiornamento dei contenuti che introduce TsukuyomiUltime Blog

More Than Jazz al Vigne Museum Venerdì 14 luglio

More Than

More Than Jazz al Vigne Museum. Venerdì 14 luglio (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) Ritorna l’immancabile appuntamento estivo dedicato alla musica contemporanea al Vigne Museum. Un’immersione nelle sonorità più sperimentali a stretto contatto con la natura nel museo a cielo aperto in località Rosazzo (Comune di Manzano) dedicato alla vite e al paesaggio realizzato da Yona Friedman con Jean-Baptiste Decavèle per omaggiare i 100 anni di Livio Felluga. E anche quest’anno la collaborazione con SimulArte porta al Vigne Museum, VENERDI’ 14 luglio alle 21, una tappa di “More Than Jazz” che presenta il concerto sotto le stelle di Vincent Courtois e Zoe Pia. Saranno loro, rispettivamente al violoncello e al clarinetto & live electronics, a coinvolgere il pubblico in “Uncharted Soundscapes”, un’avventura sonora senza confini, attraverso ...
