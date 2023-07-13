(Wal) 20:00 HB(Fai) -City (Nir) 20:00 Shkendija (Mkd) - Haverfordwest (Wal) 20:00 Tirana (Alb) - Dinamo Batumi (Geo) 20:00 Vaduz (Lie) - Neman (Blr) 20:00 Sutjeska (Mne) - Cosmos (...Almeno una rete per parte, infine, in Bruno's Magpies - Dundalk, Hegelmann - Shkupi e HBCity. Conference League: probabili vincenti RFS Riga (in Makedonija Gjorce Petrov - RFS Riga, ...(Wal) 20:00 HB(Fai) -City (Nir) 20:00 Shkendija (Mkd) - Haverfordwest (Wal) 20:00 Tirana (Alb) - Dinamo Batumi (Geo) 20:00 Vaduz (Lie) - Neman (Blr) 20:00 Sutjeska (Mne) - Cosmos (...

HB Torshavn-Derry City (Conference League, 13-07-2023 ore 20:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting

HB Torshavn vs. Derry City Tonight, 7pm Live on LOI TV Ruaidhri Higgins insists he knows exactly what’s at stake tonight as Derry City embark on another European adventure, against Faroe Island ...Zetbet HB Torshavn and Derry City will lock horns with each other in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying First Round tie this week. The match between the clubs from the Faroe ...