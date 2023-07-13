Flutterwave Joins With IATA to Simplify Payments for Airlines Serving Africa (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Flutterwave, Africa's leading Payments technology company, has joined the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) payment orchestration platform to facilitate travel to sub-Saharan Africa. With this integration, Airlines across the world are able to process payment from customers through cards, bank transfer, mobile money, alternative payment methods and other payment modes available on Flutterwave. IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) is an omni-channel payment orchestration and management platform fully dedicated to the airline industry and has been designed to allow Airlines to receive local Payments from local markets through all their distribution ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
