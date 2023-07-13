Indossare i bermuda uomo con stile, ecco alcuni consigliPOKÉMON AL PALAVILLAGE: ALLENAMENTI PER I MONDIALI IN GIAPPONEWILD HEARTS - l’aggiornamento dei contenuti che introduce TsukuyomiCall of Duty Stagione 4 furiosa: informazioni sulla mappa Vondel ...Sony lancia la fotocamera APS-C a6700FAN E SVILUPPATORI MOSTRANO IL GAMEPLAY DI TEST DRIVE UNLIMITEDParcheggia la tua auto all'aeroporto di Malpensa e parti senza ...Marcell Jacobs, cattive notizie! Salterà anche i Campionati italiani ...Gunsmith Simulator in arrivo il 19 luglioSuper Crazy Rhythm Castle! arriverà presto su ConsoleUltime Blog

Flutterwave Joins With IATA to Simplify Payments for Airlines Serving Africa

Flutterwave Joins With IATA to Simplify Payments for Airlines Serving Africa (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Flutterwave, Africa's leading Payments technology company, has joined the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) payment orchestration platform to facilitate travel to sub-Saharan Africa. With this integration, Airlines across the world are able to process payment from customers through cards, bank transfer, mobile money, alternative payment methods and other payment modes available on Flutterwave. IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) is an omni-channel payment orchestration and management platform fully dedicated to the airline industry and has been designed to allow Airlines to receive local Payments from local markets through all their distribution ...
