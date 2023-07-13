ARRIVA NAPOLI-NEW YORK: GRAPHIC NOVEL BASATO SUL MANOSCRITTO ...GTA Online: furgoni blindati a Southern San AndreasGFN Thursday: in arrivo un altro titolo CapcomOWO collabora con UbisoftSILENT HILL: Ascension - nuovi dettagli dal San Diego Comic-Con 2023Extreme - Wi-Fi 6 e Analytics all'All-Star Game della Major League ... TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK - Expedition al Comic Con di San DiegoIndossare i bermuda uomo con stile, ecco alcuni consigliPOKÉMON AL PALAVILLAGE: ALLENAMENTI PER I MONDIALI IN GIAPPONEWILD HEARTS - l’aggiornamento dei contenuti che introduce TsukuyomiUltime Blog

FIFA 23 SBC Tim Ream FlashBack: Disponibile la carta speciale (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) EA Sports ha rilasciato la SBC che permette di sbloccare la versione FlashBack di Tim Ream Aubameyang per la modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Potrete riscattare la carta del difensore americano che milita nel Fulham completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora Disponibile in FUT 23. Le carte FlashBack vengono rilasciate per celebrare un momento storico della carriera di un giocatore presente nella modalità FIFA Ultimate Team, sono carte che possono essere riscattate completando la SBC dedicata e vengono rilasciate periodicamente da Electronic Arts durante la stagione. Requisiti SBC Tim Ream FlashBack Min. 1 giocatore/i proveniente/i da: Premier League Valutazione Squadra min.: 85 Numero di giocatori in rosa: 11 La ...
