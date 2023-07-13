FIFA 23 SBC Tim Ream FlashBack: Disponibile la carta speciale (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) EA Sports ha rilasciato la SBC che permette di sbloccare la versione FlashBack di Tim Ream Aubameyang per la modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Potrete riscattare la carta del difensore americano che milita nel Fulham completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora Disponibile in FUT 23. Le carte FlashBack vengono rilasciate per celebrare un momento storico della carriera di un giocatore presente nella modalità FIFA Ultimate Team, sono carte che possono essere riscattate completando la SBC dedicata e vengono rilasciate periodicamente da Electronic Arts durante la stagione. Requisiti SBC Tim Ream FlashBack Min. 1 giocatore/i proveniente/i da: Premier League Valutazione Squadra min.: 85 Numero di giocatori in rosa: 11 La ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
FIFA 22: un italiano presente nel Team Of The SeasonQuesto è stato reso disponibile come SBC, ovvero sfida creazione rosa.
