EVE Energy Celebrates Milestone with One Millionth 4695 Cylindrical Battery

EVE Energy Celebrates Milestone with One Millionth 4695 Cylindrical Battery (Di giovedì 13 luglio 2023) Xu, Yaqin, Deputy General Manager of Product Quality Department at EVE Energy, Reveals the Story Behind the Millionth 4695 Cylindrical Battery Roll-out JINGMEN, China, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a leading lithium-ion Battery manufacturer and Energy storage solutions provider, Celebrates the successful production of its one-Millionth 4695 Cylindrical Battery. This achievement represents a major Milestone for the company and highlights its pivotal role in driving the development of the industry as a whole. EVE Energy marked the event with a sharing session led by Ms. ...
