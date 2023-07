AEW | Ruby Soho accede alle finali del torneo Owen Hart Foundation

Ruby Soho ha sconfitto Skye Blue a AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Wrestling

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho confirmed her spot at the AEW Owen Hart 2023 Final Match, which will take place in one of the upcoming AEW Collision on July 15.The second semifinal match in the Owen Hart Memorial Women's Tournament pitted Ruby Soho against Skye Blue, just one high-stakes bout on a night chocked ...