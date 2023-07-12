Incendio a Napoli: la Venere degli stracci di Michelangelo Pistoletto ...Fotografia: Consigli per chi è alle prime armiPier Silvio Berlusconi dà un ultimatum a Marta Fascina: lasciare la ...Turchia e Italia rafforzano la cooperazione nella NATO: dichiarazione ...Nuovi giochi in arrivo con NVIDIA DLSSTOWER OF FANTASY ANNUNCIA YULAN, L’ULTIMO SIMULACRO IN ARRIVO Daymare 1994: Sandcastle all'Xbox Summer Game Fest DemoRed Dead Online: prospera come Naturalista MONSTERS! - al via il preorderNintendo arriva all'Aquafan di RiccioneUltime Blog

WWE | Ilja Dragunov batte Bron Breakker e diventa #1 Contender

WWE Ilja

WWE: Ilja Dragunov batte Bron Breakker e diventa #1 Contender (Di mercoledì 12 luglio 2023) Carmelo Hayes ha finalmente lo sfidante per il suo NXT Championship per Great American Bash. L’episodio di stanotte di NXT, ha infatti visto Ilja Dragunov sconfiggere Bron Breakker per guadagnare una chance per il titolo contro Hayes al PLE del 30 Luglio. Il match è stato duro e intenso, con un finale rocambolesco in cui abbiamo visto:Breakker che esegue una spear a mezz’aria; Dragunov che in qualche modo esce dallo schienamento ed esegue una powerbomb; Breakker che va a segno con una clothesline, poi si prepara per la spear, ma Dragunov lo stende con una ginocchiata e si assicura la vittoria con un secondo Torpedo Moskau. @UNBESIEGBAR ZAR is a maniac! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KM4NPcJUaX— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023 WHAT. A. MATCH. ...
