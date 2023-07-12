WWE | Ilja Dragunov batte Bron Breakker e diventa #1 Contender

Ilja Dragunov ha sconfitto Bron Breakker a NXT The Shield Of Wrestling

In a promo, Baron Corbin questioned what his future was after he burned his past. He wondered who he was, and he drove out to the woods. He saw a hooded individual at the end of ...Tony D’Angelo is a free man and will have a special homecoming celebration next week on WWE NXT thanks to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. D’Angelo’s right-hand man’s loyalty had been under scrutiny in ...