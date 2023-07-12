WWE: “Dirty” Dom si presenta a NXT e sfida Wes Lee per il titolo (Di mercoledì 12 luglio 2023) Il Judgement Day al gran completo ha fatto visita a NXT, arrivando persino a occupare il Main Event con il tag team mach tra Finn Balor & Damian Priest contro Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams. Mentre l’ex campione universale e il “Senor Money in the Bank” hanno trovato spazio nella card, anche Dominik Mysterio e Rhea Ripley si sono fatti vedere, ma nel backstage. Dominik, in compagnia della Mami Rhea, si è infatti reso protagonista di un intermezzo con l’attuale NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Il figlio di Rey, si è intromesso nel mentre di un’intervista al campione nordamericano, apostrofandolo come “quello delle open challenge”, autoproclamandosi prossimo sfidante. Nonostante Wes abbia chiarito che non è più disposto alle sfide aperte a chiunque, il pavoneggiarsi di Dom l’ha stizzito, facendogli accettare il guanto di sfida. La ...Leggi su zonawrestling
The Judment Day blitz through NXT in their pursuit of WWE supremacyAfter spending the better part of a week hyping up The Judgment Day‘s journey down to NXT to settle their business with Trick Williams and the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, the dynamic quartet of Finn ...
Dominik Mysterio To Challenge For NXT North American Title, Gigi Dolin, More Set For 7/18 WWE NXTThe card is set for the July 18 episode of WWE NXT. The Judgment Day invaded NXT on July 11, but at least one member will be sticking around for July 18, and they're hoping to pick up some gold.
