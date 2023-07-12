MGW CMX 2023: INDIE, ESPORT E NUOVI OSPITILost in Play rilasciato su mobileDragonflight - Fratture nel Tempo (10.1.5) è ora disponibileDreamWorks Animation e NetApp prolungano la propria partnershipTEUFEL - dispositivi perfetti per tua estateMagic: The Gathering – Al via il debutto di Commander Masters Siemens - elettrodomestici connessi, IA e customer experienceVeeam: evitare carichi di lavoro e creare soluzioni cloudReazioni di giustizia fai da te a Roma e provincia: la violenta ...Ragazza si spoglia durante il concerto di Ultimo a Roma: Momento ...Ultime Blog

Vention becomes Universal Robots' Certified Solution Partner (Di mercoledì 12 luglio 2023) Vention and Universal Robots are strengthening their Partnership to provide best-in-class automation Solutions in record time for all manufacturers and automation providers. MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A UR+ Partner since 2017, Vention, the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP) company, is proud to announce its strengthened Partnership with Universal Robots becoming one of a few select Certified Solution Partners (CSP). This new CSP certification further validates the compatibility of Vention and Universal Robots' hardware and software ecosystems. Throughout the Partnership ...
