Vans UltraRange Neo VR3 | mix tra fit perfetto | comodità e freschezza

Vans lancia la nuova collezione Surf VR3 4Actionsport

Vans introduced their new sustainable UltraRange Neo VR3. The skater -centric footwear and apparel retailer created their sustainable Neo VR3 style made of regenerative leather and 100% recycled PET ...The P&G veteran and former Logitech chief will have his hands full leading the company as it works to turn around Vans and grow Supreme.